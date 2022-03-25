Ullal CMC demolishes illegal houses

Ullal City Municipality demolished houses constructed on land belonging to the CMC in Madyar village.

Following a complaint from CMC Commissioner Rayappa, a case alleging illegal construction on land reserved for families displaced by sea erosion was registered at Ullal police station.

The municipality chief officer said that the government had handed over 1.22 acres on survey number 222 in Kotekar village to the municipality in order to rehabilitate families displaced by sea erosion.

“The land was allotted in Kotekar Town Panchayat and the RTC was issued in the name of Ullal City Municipality. Based on a complaint from a local resident, the officials recently conducted a spot visit and found eight houses that had come up on the said land. Immediately, we fenced the area and put up boards, declaring it as the municipality’s property,” he said.

Later, a team of officials from the municipality launched the demolition drive.

“Two houses under construction had been demolished completely,” said Rayappa.

Police said that based on a complaint filed by Rayappa, a case was registered against Sharath Raj under Section 192(A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Section 447 of the IPC.

In fact, Ullal CMC in the past had warned Sharath Raj against constructing houses illegally.