Unconscious toddy tapper rescued

A toddy tapper who fell unconscious after climbing a palm tree at Kadandale Kalloli, in Karkala, was rescued by Sudhakar Salian and fire service personnel.

Santhosh, a toddy tapper for the past 29 years, had fallen unconscious following low BP after climbing a tree. On noticing it, Sudhakar Salian with the help of local residents and fire service personnel rescued him.

By the time he was rescued and lowered down from the tree, he regained consciousness. Later, arrangements were made to shift him to a hospital.