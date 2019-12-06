Video of teacher punishing students goes viral

The video footage showing a teacher punishing his students in public, has gone viral on social media. The act by the teacher has been condemned.

The incident took place during a school excursion by the students of a private school from Mysuru. The students and their teachers had come to Kaveri Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar.

As some of the students failed to follow the instructions by the teachers, the physical education teacher made them to stand on their hands, placing their legs on a dustbin.

Local people objected to the gesture by the teacher on the occasion.

A citizen said that students did not deserve to be punished in a heinous way, that too, during a school excursion.

Forest officer of Kaveri Nisargadama, Vilas said that the teacher was taken to task and was asked to leave the place, along with the students.

A local person has recorded the video of the punishment given by the teacher to the students, and has uploaded the footage on a social networking site.