Water literacy, planting saplings mark World Environment Day in Dakshina Kannada

World Environment Day was observed in a unique manner, by creating awareness about judicious usage of water and water conservation, along with a drive to increase the green cover in Balepuni.

Jana Shikshana Trust (JST), in association with Apnadesh Madari Grama Abhiyana (AMGA), launched a drive on water literacy and planting of fruit-bearing saplings

by the side of roads, households and vacant plots at Shenava Maidan in Navagrama of Balepuni Gram Panchayat limits.

The drive will be continued throughout the month of June, Jana Shikshana Trust Director Sheena Shetty told DH.

Around 12 fruit-bearing saplings including mango, jackfruit, java plum and guava were planted beside Navagrama Shenava Maidan Road.

“We want to plant and nurture a minimum of 75 such fruit-bearing plants this year. A year ago a few saplings were planted and some among them had survived,” said Shetty.

Awareness about ‘Swaccha Rasthe, Hasiru Rasthe’ (clean road, green road), by dissuading people from dumping waste beside the roads was created among the people in Navagrama, he said.

He said percolation pits will be dug in vacant plots for the rainwater to percolate so that the groundwater level increases in the region.

Though Dakshina Kannada district gets the highest rainfall every year, people in the region face an acute shortage of water during peak summer, he added.

“We want to educate people on the conservation of water by encouraging them to go for open wells, recharging of borewells or open wells and digging percolation pits wherever possible,” said Shetty.

During the month-long drive, two to three fruit-bearing saplings will be distributed among households and thus contribute to increasing the greenery in the surroundings of Navagrama, he added.