Weekend curfew gets good response in Udupi

Very few people ventured out during the weekend curfew and the situation remained calm throughout the day in Udupi.
Only a few private service and city buses operated in the district.
Without the passengers, many drivers and conductors were seen playing Kabbadi at the city bus stop in Udupi.
The police intercepted vehicles on a regular basis in order to discourage aimless wandering.
The national highway was only used by vehicles such as large trucks transporting essential goods and commodities.
Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stands, bakeries, pharmacies and meat stalls remained open.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World tops 20 lakh new daily Covid-19 cases
Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world
Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday
Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not
DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'
Curtains continue to come down on cinemas
'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs
In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world
'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'