Weekend curfew gets good response in Udupi

Very few people ventured out during the weekend curfew and the situation remained calm throughout the day in Udupi.

Only a few private service and city buses operated in the district.

Without the passengers, many drivers and conductors were seen playing Kabbadi at the city bus stop in Udupi.

The police intercepted vehicles on a regular basis in order to discourage aimless wandering.

The national highway was only used by vehicles such as large trucks transporting essential goods and commodities.

Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stands, bakeries, pharmacies and meat stalls remained open.