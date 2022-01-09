Weekend curfew gets good response in Udupi

Weekend curfew receives good response in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 00:37 ist
Shops remained closed following the weekend curfew in Hebri.

Very few people ventured out during the weekend curfew and the situation remained calm throughout the day in Udupi.

Only a few private service and city buses operated in the district. 

Without the passengers, many drivers and conductors were seen playing Kabbadi at the city bus stop in Udupi.

The police intercepted vehicles on a regular basis in order to discourage aimless wandering. 

The national highway was only used by vehicles such as large trucks transporting essential goods and commodities.

Grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stands, bakeries, pharmacies and meat stalls remained open.

