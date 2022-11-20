Youth ran out of auto yelling for help in Mangaluru

'With clothes on fire, youth ran out of auto yelling for help'

Subash Shetty told media persons that initially, he suspected that the LPG kit in the auto would have triggered the fire

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 04:02 ist
Senior NIA officials arrive at the spot where a cooker blast was triggered in a moving autorickshaw near Garodi temple in Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru on Sunday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Subash Shetty, who runs a vegetable shop at Nagori, saw a youth with his clothes on fire running out of the autorickshaw, yelling for help seconds after the blast. 

“The passenger, with his clothes on fire, leapt out of the smoke-filled autorickshaw and started running. Though he was wearing two shirts, he had suffered burn injuries. Finally, we doused the fire and without bothering to know about his whereabouts, we rushed him to the nearest hospital in another autorickshaw,” Shetty, narrating the incident, told reporters.

Subash Shetty told media persons that initially, he suspected that the LPG kit in the auto would have triggered the fire. “But on seeing the cooker and circuits I suspected something amiss and contacted Kankanady police,” he said.

Ram Prasad Shetty, a resident and an eyewitness to the low-intensity blast, said he first heard the sound of a huge cracker burst and the next moment he noticed an autorickshaw engulfed in thick smoke. A youth in his twenties jumped out of the autorickshaw shouting for help.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Explosion

