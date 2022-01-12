Withdraw weekend curfew, says Ramanath Rai

The condition of the people will get worse if the state government imposes weekend curfews and lockdowns. People are already in great trouble due to successive lockdowns imposed earlier, said former minister B Ramanath Rai.

Addressing reporters, he said that nobody wants a weekend curfew. The district administration and the district in-charge minister should think in terms of the livelihood of people.

Rai also pointed out that it is difficult to postpone the Brahmakalashotsava, Nemotsava and temple annual festivals which have already been scheduled.

The weekend curfew has been causing inconvenience to the Yakshagana artistes as well, he said.

The former minister quoted the health minister stating earlier that the lockdowns were imposed during the initial wave of Covid-19 as the situation was new and there was no experience of handling such a situation.

But, now, the vaccination is being administered to the people and the public is aware of the precautionary measures. What is the need to impose a weekend curfew now? he asked.

“If the government prohibits people from going out during the weekend curfew, the government itself should provide all necessary items to the people at their doorstep. The weekend curfew is affecting the merchants. Many have lost jobs during the last two waves of the pandemic. The same should not repeat in the third wave. The government should stop playing with the lives of people,” said Rai.

Lashing out at the BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement on Mekedatu padayatra, Rai said that the padayatra carried out under the leadership of Nalin Kumar Kateel against the Yettinahole project was the biggest drama he has witnessed.

Why are the BJP leaders not opposing the Yettinahole project now? he asked.

Leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, Neeraj Pal, Harinath and Prakash Salian were present among others in the press meet.