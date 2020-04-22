Woman allowed to leave for Kushtagi to be with her child

A woman labourer from Kushtagi, stranded at Samaja Mandira in Moodbidri, finally secured permission to go to her native village and be with her year-old child.

Following the lockdown, over 60 labourers from Kushtagi, Gadag, Davanagere, Raichur had remained stranded in Moodbidri. The Samaja Mandira Trust and donors were supplying food for them daily.

However, a grief-stricken Lakshi from Kilarhatti village in Kushtagi had stopped consuming food on realising that she would not be able to see her baby.

Learning about her condition, Samaja Mandira president and former minister Abhayachandra Jain contacted MP Raghavendra to bring the issue to the notice of the chief minister and requested him to help the woman in reaching her child.

Jain also contacted the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police and explained the condition of Lakshmi.

The commissioner allowed her to leave for her native village.