Woman injured after hillock caves in on house in Mangaluru

A portion of the wall of the house has been damaged in the mishap

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 15:03 ist
A view of the caved-in hillock behind the house at Mallur Junction. Credit: Special Arrangement

After a day's respite, when rain gained steam in Dakshina Kannada on Monday, a woman suffered injuries when a hillock by the side of a house caved in at Mallur Junction in Mangaluru.

The hillock situated behind the house of Jubair caved in in the wee hours of Monday, injuring a woman.

A portion of the wall of the house has been damaged in the mishap.


Dakshina Kannada district has received 2061.1 mm rainfall since January this year.

A total of 544 houses have been damaged in the rain since April till date.

About 4,239 electricity poles and 209 transformers have been damaged in the rain since April.

In addition, 186.813-km of road has been damaged following the rain since April.

