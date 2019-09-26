‘Women play many roles, ignore health’

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra launched KMC Hospital’s ‘Woman and Child Centre’ with the objective to offer an all-encompassing and comprehensive service for women and childcare at TMA Pai International Convention Centre on Thursday.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, addressing the gathering, praised KMC Hospitals for launching the initiative.

“Women often ignore their health as they have to juggle between different roles and, at times, do not pay any attention to their wellness. Dedicated clinics for women and children will empower the women to take charge of their health,” she stressed.

“I am confident that this dedicated centre will create a significant impact and make healthcare accessible and affordable for women in Dakshina Kannada,” she added.

Dilip Jose, Manipal Health Enterprises managing director and chief executive officer, said, “The clinic will focus on personalised care, with accurate diagnosis and treatment of complex gynaecological conditions.”

Dr H S Ballal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education pro vice chancellor said that the comprehensive clinic will be a great advantage for women as it will address the different needs, challenges and requirements of motherhood.

Motherhood is not just about delivering a child but an experience and a journey, he stressed.

Nafisa Malik, who bagged the first place in ‘Wow Mom Contest’ was presented with a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and gift vouchers among others.

KMC Hospitals Regional Chief Clinical Services Dr Anand Venugopal and Chief Operating Officer Saghir Siddiqui, among others, were present.