'Work on Arebhashe glossary, encyclopedia in progress'

Guddemane Appayya Gowda was a freedom fighter. There is no doubt over it, said Arebhashe Samskruthi Mathu Sahithya Academy president Lakshminarayana Kajegadde.

He was speaking during a programme held at Press Club on Wednesday.

Answering a query on the ongoing discussions that Guddemane Appayya Gowda was not a freedom fighter, he reiterated that Appayya Gowda was a freedom fighter who sacrificed his life to the country.

There are enough documents to prove it. A few people had approached the court questioning the statue of Guddemane Appayya Gowda on the premises of the fort, he added.

"It has been two years since I took charge as the president of the Academy. I have one more year to work for the Arebhashe language and its culture," he said.

The work on a glossary with 10,000 words related to Arebhashe is in progress. In addition, an encyclopedia is also getting ready, he said.

"The antique items in the households have reached the attic. The youth have no knowledge about such antiques. The Academy will click photographs of such antiques and bring out a book with information related to them. The documentation of old and antique items will be carried out by the Academy," he told reporters.

Steps have been taken to get ISO code recognition to Arebhashe. Initially, the Academy had decided to hold a cultural camp of Arebhashe language in 10 places. With the increase in demand, the camps were held at 15 locations, he added.

Study chair

The Academy had appealed to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa to set up Arebhashe language study chair at Mangalore University. Efforts will be made to set up a study chair at Mangalore University, said Lakshminarayana Kajegadde.

There are plans to set up Arebhashe Kalagrama in Sullia. The land is being identified for the same, he said.

There were plans to hold various programmes in association with Kodava Academy. However, the Covid-19 pandemic had cast its shadow on it, he added.

Academy member Dhananjay said, "The Academy members have been striving to conserve Arebhashe language and culture as a team."

Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa said that the Academy is observing decennial celebrations.

The Academy came into existence when D V Sadananda Gowda was the chief minister, he said.