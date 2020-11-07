Yakshagana artiste Malpe Vasudeva Samaga passes away

Senior Yakshagana artiste and well-known Yakshagana 'Talamaddale Arthadhari' Malpe Vasudeva Samaga passed away on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection for the last few days. He was 71 and is survived by his wife and son.

He was the son of well-known artiste Malpe Ramadasa Samaga. His uncle Malpe Shankaranarayana Samaga was also a noted Yakshagana artiste and 'Talamaddale Arthadhari'.

Well-versed in both 'Thenku' and 'Badagu Thittu' style of Yakshagana, Samaga has written over 80 'Prasanga' works.

He was known for his oratory skills and involved himself in the roles during the 'Talamaddale'. He had formed his own 'Talamadde' troupe called 'Samyamam'.

Samaga was known for the roles of Manmatha, Parashurama, Ishwara, Shukracharya, Uthara and others.

He had entered the professional Yakshagana through 'Amriteshwari Mela' of Kota Sridhar Hande and had close affinity with senior artistes like Naranappa Uppooru, Chittani, Vaikunta, Nagara Jagannath Shetty, Gode Narayana Hegde and others.