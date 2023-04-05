Mass copying in SSLC exam: 16 teachers suspended

Micro xerox books and notes used for copying were found surrounding the examination hall

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 05:41 ist
SP Isha Pant visited the school on Monday for an inspection of security arrangements in the examination hall. Credit: iStock Images

Sixteen teachers, including a headmaster, have been suspended in connection with the alleged mass copying during the SSLC examination at the Government High School at Gobburu (B) village in Afzalpur taluk on Wednesday. 

Discipline authority and school education department additional commissioner Anand Prakash Meena have ordered the suspension of headmaster Gollalappa Gurappa, teachers Bhimashankar Madiwal, Ravindra, Devindrappa Yaragal, Savitabai Jamadar, Anita, Nagamma, Revanasiddappa, Parvin Sultan, Babu Pawar, Kavita D, Jayashtri Sheri, Gayathri Biradar, Meenakshi Dudanikar and Arunkumar. 

SP Isha Pant visited the school on Monday for an inspection of security arrangements in the examination hall. Micro xerox books and notes used for copying were found surrounding the examination hall. The police officials had taken several people into custody by visiting the prohibited areas. 

The SP had submitted a report to Anand Prakash Meena complaining about the failure of the examination centre's chief superintendent, custodian and regional vigilance squad to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

Meena has taken action against the teachers based on the report. 

