Minister Suresh Kumar visits tribal hamlets

Primary and Secondary Education and District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar visited the tribal hamlets at Biligiriranganabetta in the taluk, on Sunday.

The tribals poured their grievances to the minister and explained that they have been deprived of wages and also other benefits like milk, which is being supplied across the state. “We are finding it very difficult to lead lives,” the womenfolk complained.

Minister Suresh Kumar assured that the district administration has made all arrangements in this regard and they would be supplied all essential items from today. There is no need for panic, he said.

He also visited the houses of Soligas and interacted with them. He questioned the women on what programme they watch in Doordarshan channel and whether they have any problems related to drinking water and others. He also explained them about the spread of coronavirus, which has been claiming several lives across the country, and advised them to wear masks, while venturing out.

Suresh Kumar also interacted with a few children at Hosapodu hamlet and questioned them on how did they pass without writing the exams this year. It may be mentioned that the government has issued orders to pass all the students studying in primary school.

He also visited the sericulture market in Kollegal. When he found that social distancing was missing, he warned them to follow the norms, otherwise it would be inevitable to close the market.

MLAs N Mahesh and Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, SP H D Anand Kumar, CEO Narayana Rao and others accompanied him.