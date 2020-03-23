Minority Dept recommends suspension of Namaz and Friday prayers in all Mosques of Karnataka

Containing the further spread of coronavirus across Karnataka, the state Minority Welfare and Wakf department on Monday recommended suspension of prayers (Salah) and daily namaz including Jummah (Friday Prayers) in all mosques of Karnataka until March 31. After holding a discussion with various stakeholders of the community, the Minority Welfare department has written to the Health department recommending suspension of prayers at Mosques.

According to the letter, a copy of which his available with DH, AB Ibrahim, Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department stated, “Mosques will witness large gathering on Friday for prayers. During the prayers, the members have to stand side-by-side touching shoulder-to-shoulder while offering prayers and greet each other by shaking hands after the prayers. This apart, AC coolers are regularly used in mosques during summer which will increase the effect of the disease.”

Keeping in the number of COVID-19 cases in districts such as Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dharwad, the government has already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting congregation of people. Following the outbreak, the minority department had a discussion with religious Aalims, Chairperson of Wakf Board, community leaders including Khazis of Mangaluru who advised the devotees to pray at home, according to sources in the department.