Miscreants set fire to vehicles at CPI office in B'luru

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Karnataka headquarters in Vyalikaval near Malleswaram was attacked by miscreants in the wee hours of Wednesday. The unidentified men set fire to the vehicles that were parked on the premises of the office. The party leaders claimed that the BJP workers were behind the attack.

The incident triggered intense discussion in the political circles as workers of the Left parties-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had mobbed the convoy of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Kannur, North Kerala on Tuesday. According to the police, the incident happened at 1.40 on Wednesday.

“A family, including a couple and their children, along with five other workers and students were at the building when the incident took place. On noticing the fire, they rushed downstairs and put out the fire,” a police official said.

Speaking to DH, Chethan Singh Rathore, DCP (Central) said they have collected the CCTV footage and are analysing it.

“The miscreants set fire to six vehicles. While two vehicles were almost gutted completely, four were partially damaged. We are verifying the footage to identify the miscreants and will soon nab them,” he said.

The CPI state unit, following the incident, filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police and an FIR was

registered.

As per preliminary investigation, the miscreants had come in two bullet bikes and poured petrol on the vehicles, before setting them afire. CPI activists staged a protest in Malleswaram, demanding the arrest of the accused.

CPI General Secretary D Raja, in his statement, said the act was a violation of all decency and unleashing of the brutal attack on the property of opposition parties, their leaders and cadre.

“The RSS-BJP goons, after entering the party office in Bengaluru, set fire to the motorcycles on the premises,”

he said. Home minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Udupi, “If the attack on CPI headquarters was a retaliation to the Kerala incident, we will investigate and strict action will be taken.”

Bommai said in Udupi that police officials in Dakshina Kannada have been receiving international threat calls.