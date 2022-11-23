Moral education: Govt plans workshop

Religious leaders will be invited to the workshop where introduction of moral science education will be discussed and suggestions will be taken

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 04:46 ist
School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will soon organise a workshop on moral education.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said that the government has planned to introduce moral education in schools by the end of December.

"We will invite leaders from all religions. We're open for suggestions. We're looking at adopting good things from all the religions, not just the Bhagavad Gita," Nagesh said.

Suggestions and opinions expressed in the workshop will be compiled and published in the public domain for objections.

Earlier, Nagesh had announced the introduction of moral science education in all schools. Initially, the minister wanted to form a committee to implement this. Now, a workshop will be conducted instead.

"Moral education isn't about teaching out of religious books. Content will be story-based where the morals will be inspiring," Nagesh said.

B C Nagesh
Moral Science
Karnataka
Education

