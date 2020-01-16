My name also recommended for KPCC top post: Muniyappa

Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Thursday virtually brushed aside speculation that the race for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president's post was down to just two names - M B Patil and D K Shivakumar.

"That's what the media has speculated," Muniyappa said, when pointed out that it was Patil and Shivakumar in the race to become the next KPCC president. "Nobody knows the reality of what was discussed with madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi...there could be a decision this week," he added.

Muniyappa, a former Union minister, is also a contender to become the KPCC president. He has been up in arms against Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's "unilateral decisions", in what is seen largely as a fight between natives and immigrants within the Congress. Siddaramaiah was with the JD(S) till 2005, and is disliked by a section of Congress leaders.

"Several people have recommended my name as well. But ultimately, the high command will decide. And regardless of who gets appointed, we will work together against this BJP government that has come to power illegally without a mandate," he said.

The post of KPCC president has seen hectic lobbying by aspirants ever since the incumbent Dinesh Gundu Rao tendered his resignation a month ago following the Congress' dismal performance in the December 2019 bypolls. Even Leader of the Opposition and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah has tendered resignation. The party high command is yet to take a call on these resignations.

"This (impasse) is not good for the party and a decision should be taken soon," Rao said.