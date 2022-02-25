11 students from Mysuru stranded in war-hit Ukraine

According to their family members, these students stuck in Ukraine are safe

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 25 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 10:46 ist
A local resident walks in a street as smoke rises near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv. Credit: AFP File Photo

As the situation in Ukraine has escalated, as many as 11 students from the Mysuru district have been found to be stranded in the war-hit country.

According to their family members, these students stuck in Ukraine are safe.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Bagadi Gautham said that as many as 11 persons, all MBBS students, were stranded in Ukraine.

"We have sent the list of Ministry of External Affairs for necessary measures," the DC said and added that the district administration will take necessary measures if a request is received.

Kuvempu Nagar's Isiri who has been pursuing medicine for the last four years at a college in Kyiv was also stuck in Ukraine. Isiri's mother Geetha said that Isiri was all prepared to leave Ukraine and had a flight at 12 noon on Thursday but the war made her stay back in Ukraine.

Along with her, Chandan of K R Nagar and Arjun from the city are also stuck in Ukraine.

The district administration has received requests from the family members of the five students for evacuation.

