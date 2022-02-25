11 students from Mysuru stranded in war-hit Ukraine

As the situation in Ukraine has escalated, as many as 11 students from the Mysuru district have been found to be stranded in the war-hit country.

According to their family members, these students stuck in Ukraine are safe.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, Bagadi Gautham said that as many as 11 persons, all MBBS students, were stranded in Ukraine.

Also Read | Indian students in Ukrainian city bordering Russia take shelter in basement, seek evacuation

"We have sent the list of Ministry of External Affairs for necessary measures," the DC said and added that the district administration will take necessary measures if a request is received.

Kuvempu Nagar's Isiri who has been pursuing medicine for the last four years at a college in Kyiv was also stuck in Ukraine. Isiri's mother Geetha said that Isiri was all prepared to leave Ukraine and had a flight at 12 noon on Thursday but the war made her stay back in Ukraine.

Along with her, Chandan of K R Nagar and Arjun from the city are also stuck in Ukraine.

The district administration has received requests from the family members of the five students for evacuation.

Check out the latest videos from DH: