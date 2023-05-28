3.5 kg Ambergris seized in Chamarajanagar

3.5 kg Ambergris seized in Chamarajanagar

The police have booked case under wild life protection act 1972

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 28 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 04:32 ist
The accused who had come from Mysuru were arrested when they were reportedly waiting for bus near Mudigunda. Credit: iStock Photo

The personnel of forest mobile squad arrested two persons and have seized 3.5 kg Ambergris from them in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday midnight.

The accused who had come from Mysuru were arrested when they were reportedly waiting for bus near Mudigunda. They were reportedly heading to sell it in black market in Salem of Tamil Nadu. The accused belong to Tharikere of Chikkamagalur, according to police. 

The police have booked case under wild life protection act 1972.

