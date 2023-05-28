3.5 kg Ambergris seized in Chamarajanagar

The personnel of forest mobile squad arrested two persons and have seized 3.5 kg Ambergris from them in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday midnight.
The accused who had come from Mysuru were arrested when they were reportedly waiting for bus near Mudigunda. They were reportedly heading to sell it in black market in Salem of Tamil Nadu. The accused belong to Tharikere of Chikkamagalur, according to police.
The police have booked case under wild life protection act 1972.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years
Checklist to find a new insurer for your car
The name's Bond
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory