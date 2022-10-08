6.23 lakh people watched Dasara events on social media

More than 6.23 lakh people watched Dasara events on various social media platforms this year. The district administration’s efforts of launching the Dasara website and live streaming of the events has received an overwhelming response and the numbers are increasing every year.

Even though lakhs of people from across the state and country descended on the city to be a part of the historical event, it did not reduce the number of people watching Dasara events on various virtual platforms.

Besides, a lot of people also shared the live streaming of the programmes on the social media. The events were watched on Youtube, Facebook and other social media platforms and media channels. According to data available with State Information department, the Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami, topped the list with 1.8 lakh views. More than 1.5 lakh people watched the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantapa Grounds. Around 17,000 people watched the live streaming of the torchlight parade while 18,000 people watched Jamboo Savari on Youtube.

More than 10,000 people visited the Dasara website https://mysoredasara.gov.in this year, to know more about the programmes and other details. In all, 78 channels live streamed the Dasara Jamboo Savari procession and 81 media channels broadcast the Torchlight Parade.

It may be mentioned that the Dasara procession was made available on the virtual platform in 2020, due to the pandemic. The whole event was live streamed on TV channels and social media. The number of people watching virtual Dasara was six lakh in the year 2020. In the year 2021, around 5.3 lakh people watched the events virtually.