Achievers to be feted during UoM alumni meet

Achievers would be felicitated during the 3rd Global Meet and Distinguished Alumni Award Function of the University of Mysore (UoM) at Rani Bahadur Auditorium, Manasagangotri, Mysuu, on December 12, Saturday.

According to Nandini Murthy, secretary of University of Mysore Alumni Association (UMAA), eight distinguished alumnus of the UoM, who have contributed considerably to the society, will be honoured. They are: C P Krishna Kumar (CPK) (literature), Air Marshal K Ramasundara (engineering), T M Manjunath (agriculture), Dr B Ramana Rao (medicine), M K Surappa (science), Pushpa Kuttanna (sports), Shivamurthy Keelara (NRI-social service) and M Dharma Prasad (NRI-entrepreneurship).

“Former vice-chancellor of Kashmir University, Pondicherry University and Chennai’s BSA University, Jalees Ahmed Khan Tareen (J A K Tareen) will be the chief guest and former VC of UoM and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and immediate past president of Indian Science Congress K S Rangappa will be the guest of honour. UoM VC G Hemantha Kumar will preside over, while Registrar R Shivappa will be a special invitee. President of UMAA Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura and vice-president N Niranjan Nikam will be present,” Nandini Murthy said.

She said, UMAA was re-launched on September 22, 2015, during the centenary celebrations of UoM. “The first Global Alumni Meet was held on February 6, 2016, and the second meet was held on August 24, 2019,” she added.

Call Devaraj on 91648 37773 or visit UMAA Office, E-4, Professors’ Quarters, Opposite Fire Brigade, Saraswathipuram, or email to: secretaryumaa2018 @gmail.com, or visit website www.umaa.org.in