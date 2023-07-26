AI-based cameras installed on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway to capture offenders

In a bid to tackle overspeeding on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, the police department has installed artificial intelligence-based cameras on the highway, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said.

Kumar also said that an Intelligent Traffic Management System will be introduced in Mysuru soon.

The announcement comes ahead of the implementation of the ban on two-wheelers, three wheelers, tractors and bullock carts on Bengaluru Mysuru Express Highway from August 1. Those violating it would be booked under Section 186 and 187 of Indian Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, he said.

Inspected the progress of road safety related work on Bengaluru- Mysore Expressway AI based cameras deployed on trial basis to capture over speeding Introducing Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysore City soon,any suggestion from citizens is welcome in this regard — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) July 25, 2023

The speed limit on the Expressway has been set at 100 km, as per the recent Chennai High Court order.

"The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has put CCTV cameras in two places. The tendering process is on to install more cameras. It would be a risk to the life of police to monitor traffic violations on the Expressway during night. So, use of technology is the best way. Based on the footage of traffic violations of vehicles captured in CCTV cameras, cases will be registered under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 at Traffic Management Centres (TMC) and e-challans will be generated. Notices will be sent to the violators based on addresses attached to their vehicle numbers," Alok Kumar said.

Exactly after 25 days since he inspected the Express Highway, Alok Kumar visited Mandya and Gangangur checkposts on Tuesday to review if suggestions were implemented.

Alok Kumar said, the Mandya district police have started initiating action against those over speeding, violating lane discipline and travelling in the wrong direction. So, this month, the number of deaths have reduced, he said.

He informed that the NHAI is putting cautionary boards near Ganangur and Kaniminike toll plazas in a week. They have floated tenders for erecting cross barriers, for building two foot-over bridges near Mandya district and four near Ramanagar. They will come up with 97 bus shelters and toilets. They are taking measures and are coming up with proper entry and exit points.

He added, "The NHAI team inspected the Expressway on July 17, 18 and 19. We are waiting for the NHAI report and giving time for implementation of suggestions. Or else, if any major accident occurs, the NHAI authorities will be made part of the case for contributory negligence".

Alok Kumar said, "We are planning to make this a model Expressway".