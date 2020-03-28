Coronavirus: 1192 under home quarantine in Mysuru

Coronavirus: 1192 under home quarantine in Mysuru

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 19:25 ist
As many as 1,192 persons are under home quarantine for COVID-19 and three persons are isolated in the district hospital, as on Saturday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 1,832 persons were observed to date. Out of them, 637 have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 68 samples. While three tested positive, the remaining 65 tested negative.

The DC appealed to the people, who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He has also urged to maintain personal hygiene, frequent hand wash with soap and water or hand sanitiser and suggested to avoid social gatherings

