Gruhoshobhe exhibition till December 27

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, Mysuru, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Dec 24 2020, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 02:06 ist
Replica of proposed Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, at Gruhashobhe exhibition, in Mysuru.

Gruhashobhe international living style exhibition was inaugurated by Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Chairman, Karnataka Exhibition Authority, on Dasara Exhibition Grounds, in Mysuru, in the presence of Nagachandra, director, Simon Exhibitors, recently. It will be open till December 27, from 11 am to 9 pm.

The exhibition has furniture, electronics items, household appliances, solar products, power savers, mixers, grinders, refrigerators, washing machines, television sets, juicers, water purifiers, vegetable choppers of various makes, hair dryers, hair straighteners, body massagers and others.

Special attraction of the event is a replica of the proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, created by artist Ramesh of Mysuru with thermocol.

