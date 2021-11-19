House collapse due to rain in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A house has collapsed due to continuous rainfall in the city on Friday. However, no casualty has reported.

The house collapsed at Thilak Nagar in the city at 5.30 am.

According to the sources, no one were residing at the house. But, few people, residing adjoining to the collapsed house, were struck inside. The authorities of Fire and Emergency Services rescues them.

house collapse
Mysuru
Karnataka
India News

