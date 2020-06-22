IGP, SP, ASP placed under quarantine

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 22 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 22:09 ist
Representative image/istock

As many as 58 police officials, including Inspector General of Police Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and Additional SP P V Sneha, are under quarantine as a police personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

While IGP, SP and ASP are under home quarantine, other officers are in facility quarantine. A policeman, also an assistant to the investigation officer, in connection with a theft case of live bullets of rifles from T Narasipur Police Station, tested positive for Covid-19.

The policeman worked closely with the higher officials and also visited SP and IGP’s office. While 22 persons are primary contacts, the remaining are secondary contracts.

An officer said, the infected policeman had visited SP office several times. The source from where the policeman was infected is yet to be ascertained. The infected policeman had visited ‘Cafe Mysuru,’ located in Ittigegud.

It has to be recalled that a couple infected with the virus had visited the café, the officer said.

Following the case, the SP office and the police stations are disinfected.

As a police personnel attached to Nanjangud Rural Police station tested positive on Monday, the station is sealed down.

Police
Mysuru
quarantine
COVID-19

