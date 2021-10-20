Leopard rescued from poultry farm 

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Jayapura,
  • Oct 20 2021, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 05:59 ist
The leopardess is around three years old and is healthy. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest department personnel were successful in darting a leopard that strayed into a poultry farm on Jayapura-Marballihundi main road, in Mysuru taluk, on Tuesday.

According to sources, the leopard had entered the poultry farm, belonging to Shivannegowda, at around 7 pm, on Monday to feed on the fowls. As it had turned dark, the employees did not notice the leopard and as usual, switched off the lights and locked the shed, and went to  sleep in a house next to the farm.

The employees heard an animal roaring in the wee hours of Tuesday and rushed to the farm to see a leopard trapped inside. They immediately alerted the Forest department.

A team, led by Range Forest Officer Girish, visited the spot and rescued the leopard by darting it, with the help of veterinarian Wasim.

The leopardess is around three years old and is healthy. The animal was released into Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary, said DCF Kamala Karikalan.

Poultry farm owner Shivannegowda said the leopard had devoured more than 15 birds. A large number of people gathered near the farm, once they learnt about the leopard. 

