MM Hill temple: fee for golden chariot seva increased by Rs 500

Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple Development Authority has increased the charge of the Golden Chariot Utsav by Rs 500.

The devotees fulfill their vow, by pulling the chariot around the temple, by paying the charges for the seva, which is held every evening.

The rate for the seva, which was Rs 2,501 has been increased to Rs 3,001, with effect from December 25 (Friday), according to Temple authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

The procession is held every day at 7 pm. Hundreds of devotees gather to be a part of the utsav. It may be mentioned that the Authority had hiked the price of the ladu prasada by Rs 5, recently.