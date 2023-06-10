Mysuru: Siddaramaiah receives grand welcome in his first visit after becoming Karnataka CM

Mysuru district Congress committee hosted a grand welcome for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a helipad in Suttur near Mysuru in what marked his first visit to his hometown after taking oath as the CM of Karnataka for a second term.

He received a traditional welcome on Saturday with a garland of cardamoms amid the tunes of Naadaswara by a team led by Yadukumar, whose team also leads the Dasara jumbo savari procession in Mysore.

Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra, Regional Commissioner G C Prakash, Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, IG Southern Range Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Mysuru district SP Seema Latkar, Mysore city corporation Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K M Gayathri and other officials of Mysuru district welcomed Siddaramaiah at the Helipad.

CM Siddaramaiah attended the procession in an open vehicle for half a kilometer all the way from the helipad to Bilegere. Here, a programme was hosted to thank voters of his Varuna constituency. His fans gifted him two goats.

Over 150 artists of more than 10 cultural troupes took part in the procession. The troupes included Dollu kunitha, Beesu kamsaale, Thamate vaadana, Veeramakkala kunitha, Pooja kunitha, Pata kunitha, Veeragaase, Veerabhadra kunitha, Chili gombe and others were part of the procession.

Minister for social welfare and T Narsipur MLA H C Mahadevappa joined him.

Minister for animal husbandry and Sericulture and Periyapatna MLA K Venkatesh, all Congress other MLAs of Mysuru district including Nanjangud MLA Darshan Druvanarayan, KR Nagar MLA D Ravishankar, H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Chamaraja constituency MLA K Harish Gowda were also present in his welcome.

Chamarajnagar MLA Puttarangshetty and host of Congress leaders including MDCC rural president B J Vijaykumar, city President S Murthy and others joined them.