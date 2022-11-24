Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) celebrated the 15th birthday of its most popular inmate Thabo, a gorilla, on Wednesday.

Thabo was born on November 23, 2007, in Allwetterzoo Munster, Germany. It was brought to Mysuru Zoo under the animal exchange programme last year.

Thabo was treated with a multi-layered cake, prepared using fruits like musk melon, grapes, apples, nuts and also vegetables. The caretakers also created a heart-shaped arrangement with carrots, bananas and cucumbers, reading ‘Happy Birthday Thabo’ on the premises of its enclosure.

Thabo, when released out of the enclosure, started treating itself to bananas, fruits and vegetables. The pictures have been circulated widely on social media.

Thabo and its sibling Demba were brought from Germany in August 2021. It may be mentioned that the Zoo had also celebrated the ninth birthday of Demba in January 2022, in a similar manner.

The zoo celebrates the birthday of animals and their respective caretakers serve special food to the animals on the special occasion.

It may be mentioned that Mysuru Zoo had no gorillas after the death of Polo in 2014. Polo had been gifted to Mysuru Zoo by the Dublin Zoo in 1995.