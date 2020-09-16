Mysuru's Chamundi Hill temple closed for three days

Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, will be closed for the public for three days from September 16 to 18, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

Many, who had planned a visit to the temple, were disappointed as they were not allowed entry.

As the number of devotees to the temple are expected to rise on account of 'Mahalaya Amavasye', on September 17, the district administration has restricted the entry of devotees from Wednesday, as a precautionary measure.

The movement of private vehicles, except emergency vehicles are banned on the hill. The distribution of prasada by the donors and devotees has also been banned until further notice.