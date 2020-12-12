Nanjangud: Residents face hurdles for construction of houses

Areas located near Mysuru-Nanjangud Road are among the fast developing areas, in the recent days. Several real estate agencies have shown interest in developing the lands into sites and constructing houses, luring the prospective buyers.

But, constructing a house in the old town limits has become very difficult for the residents of Nanjangud, as the city municipal council is not giving permission, citing technical issues.

Nanjangud was upgraded from Town Municipal to City Municipal around three years ago, in 2017. Earlier, it was easy for the residents to construct houses getting permission from the TMC. But, now, Nanjangud has been included in the local planning area and is part of the Mysuru Urban agglomerate.

As the city municipal does not have the authority to issue clearance certificates for construction activities, as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, the people are now running to MUDA and municipal offices to get their work done.

Lack of coordination between the MUDA and the city municipal office employees has left hundreds of people in the lurch. A few have also planned to file a public interest litigation, said Sanath Kumar of the town.

The residents also claimed that the MUDA has not been issuing no objection certificates for building houses at Old Town limits. It is alleged that this has given room for corruption. Officials visit the spot and warn of imposing hefty fine. They demand bribe through middlemen. The banks refuse to provide home loans if there are no clearance certificate.

CMC commissioner Karibasavaiah said, as per the government circular of 2017-18, building license is provided only if the competent authority approves it. A letter has been written to MUDA in 2018, seeking authority to issue permission. The MUDA commissioner has been requested to solve the issue, he said.