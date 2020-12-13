Taluk Primary Land Development Bank (PLDB) Director Thejus Gowda (36), also a BJP leader, died by suicide consuming some tablets, on Saturday. Thejus of Menasa village in KR Pet taluk was burdened by debt, said the police. Thejus had borrowed money from various lenders. He died while being shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.
PLD bank director dies by suicide
T R Saitsh Kumar, DHNS, KR Pet (Mandya district),
- Dec 13 2020, 00:40 ist
- updated: Dec 13 2020, 00:53 ist