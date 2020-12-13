PLD bank director dies by suicide

PLD bank director dies by suicide

T R Saitsh Kumar
T R Saitsh Kumar, DHNS, KR Pet (Mandya district),
  • Dec 13 2020, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 00:53 ist

Taluk Primary Land Development Bank (PLDB) Director Thejus Gowda (36), also a BJP leader, died by suicide consuming some tablets, on Saturday. Thejus of Menasa village in KR Pet taluk was burdened by debt, said the police. Thejus had borrowed money from various lenders. He died while being shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mandya
Suicide
PLD bank
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 