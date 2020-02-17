Politicians have no commitment towards Gram Swaraj: Writer

Writer Roopa Hassan said Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Swaraj’ would be a reality, if politicians show commitment.

She was delivering a talk on ‘Gandhi-Rural India’, at national symposium ‘Gandhi Patha’, as part of Bahuroopi, national theatre festival of Rangayana at Kirurangamandira on Kalamandira premises, here, on Monday. Gandhi had great dreams about Grama Swaraj, but, his dreams are yet to be achieved, she said.

"Gandhi opposed urbanisation. But, today, villages have turned into dustbins to throw waste produced in cities. Urbanisation is rampant under the guise of development. Slums are coming up along huge buildings. The slums represent rejected villages. Unless and until, villagers develop the attitude of questioning and raise voice against the issues, it is not possible for the nation to attain development," she said.

'Lack basic facilities'

Roopa said, There is a huge gap in the development of villages and cities. The villages are several years backward, compared to cities. As many as 35% houses in rural areas lack individual toilets and a majority of the villages are deprived of basic facilities."

"There is no protection or safety for women in many villages. As per a report, released three year back, thousands of minor girls are into prostitution. But, the government has failed to rescue them," she said.

"Due to unscientific policies of the governments, agriculture and the forest sectors are suffering. While farmers are migrating to cities in search of jobs, wild animals are entering human habitats. Due to overuse of chemicals and fertilizers, agriculture lands have lost fertility," she said.

According to her, nearly four lakh farmers have diverted from agriculture towards other sector in one decade as the youths have no jobs in villages. She said that it is time to change.

Journalists Rishikesh Bahadur Desai, Ravindra Bhat and activist Kadashettyhalli Satish were present.