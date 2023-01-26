3 out of 8 Padma awardees from Karnataka are Mysureans

Three out of eight Padma awardees from Karnataka are Mysureans

S L Bhyrappa, S Subbaraman and Khader Valli Dudekula are from Mysuru who are getting Padma award

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 26 2023, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 07:10 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Among the eight people from Karnataka who have bagged Padma awards this year, three of them are from Mysuru including S L Bhyrappa, S Subbaraman and Khader Valli Dudekula.

92-year-old litterateur S L Bhyrappa who has bagged Padma Bhushan for literature and education is a native of Santeshivara of Hassan district. He is a retired professor and has authored 26 Novels including Vamshavriksha, Naayi Neralu, and Parva among others. A resident of Mysuru, Bhyrappa is the recipient of Saraswathi Samman, Sahithya Akademi and other awards. 

94-year-old S Subbaraman who has bagged the Padma Shri award in the field of Archaeology, is the retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Subbaraman who resides in Mysuru has the credit of conserving heritage monuments in the Southern States and also Maharashtra and Gujarat. He is known for restoring murals from Ajanta Caves to Halebid temple and Bamiyan Buddha Statues in Afghanistan. 

Khader Valli Dudekula who has bagged the Padma Shri award in the field of Science and Engineering is a strong proponent of millet for maintaining one's health. Son of Husenamma and Husenappa, a native of Kadapa in Andrapradesh and resident of TK layout in Mysuru, Khader holds BSc (Ed) and MSc (Ed) from the Regional College of Education,  Mysuru, and Phd on Steroids from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

He has served as a post-doctoral fellow on Environment Science in Portland Oregon, later as a scientist in CFTRI for three years, and at Dupont an MNC for one year in India and 4 and half years in America. He moved to India in 1997, he practices natural farming and has cultivated more than 38 varieties of crops including millet at his farmland in Bidirenahalli in Kabini backwaters in H D Kote taluk. He has been creating awareness of the importance of millet. As a Homeopathy doctor, he treats more than 100 patients a day by mainly suggesting to include millet in their diet. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Padma awards

What's Brewing

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolor

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolor

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

 