Three out of eight Padma awardees from Karnataka are Mysureans

Among the eight people from Karnataka who have bagged Padma awards this year, three of them are from Mysuru including S L Bhyrappa, S Subbaraman and Khader Valli Dudekula.

92-year-old litterateur S L Bhyrappa who has bagged Padma Bhushan for literature and education is a native of Santeshivara of Hassan district. He is a retired professor and has authored 26 Novels including Vamshavriksha, Naayi Neralu, and Parva among others. A resident of Mysuru, Bhyrappa is the recipient of Saraswathi Samman, Sahithya Akademi and other awards.

94-year-old S Subbaraman who has bagged the Padma Shri award in the field of Archaeology, is the retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Subbaraman who resides in Mysuru has the credit of conserving heritage monuments in the Southern States and also Maharashtra and Gujarat. He is known for restoring murals from Ajanta Caves to Halebid temple and Bamiyan Buddha Statues in Afghanistan.

Khader Valli Dudekula who has bagged the Padma Shri award in the field of Science and Engineering is a strong proponent of millet for maintaining one's health. Son of Husenamma and Husenappa, a native of Kadapa in Andrapradesh and resident of TK layout in Mysuru, Khader holds BSc (Ed) and MSc (Ed) from the Regional College of Education, Mysuru, and Phd on Steroids from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

He has served as a post-doctoral fellow on Environment Science in Portland Oregon, later as a scientist in CFTRI for three years, and at Dupont an MNC for one year in India and 4 and half years in America. He moved to India in 1997, he practices natural farming and has cultivated more than 38 varieties of crops including millet at his farmland in Bidirenahalli in Kabini backwaters in H D Kote taluk. He has been creating awareness of the importance of millet. As a Homeopathy doctor, he treats more than 100 patients a day by mainly suggesting to include millet in their diet.