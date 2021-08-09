Tigers in territorial fight filmed; video goes viral

Tigers in territorial fight filmed; video goes viral

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 09 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 15:06 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Wildlife enthusiasts on a safari at Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary had an opportunity to witness a rare event of two tigers engaged in a territorial fight on Monday morning. 

A video clip of the tigers near Kunthuru lake at Nagarahole range has been widely circulated on social media on Monday.

Tigers
Karnataka
Mysuru

