Tigers in territorial fight filmed; video goes viral

Wildlife enthusiasts on a safari at Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuary had an opportunity to witness a rare event of two tigers engaged in a territorial fight on Monday morning.
A video clip of the tigers near Kunthuru lake at Nagarahole range has been widely circulated on social media on Monday.
