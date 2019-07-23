Untouchability: officials rush to Hoogyam

Following the report published in Deccan Herald on Tuesday, over prevailing untouchability at Hoogyam village in Hanur taluk, officials pulled up their socks and rushed to the village and gathered information.

Deputy Commissioner B B Kaveri responded to the report and directed the officials of the Social Welfare department to visit the village and take stock of the situation. Deputy Director for Social Welfare S Honnegowda, Hanur Tahsildar Nagaraju, local police and other officials visited the SC colonies and interacted with them.

The women explained to the officials about the prevailing system in the village and how they were harassed, by not allowing into temples and children denied a haircut.

“The villagers who want the youths of the community for beating the drums, during Maramma festival, do not allow us inside the temple to offer prayers. If it is opposed, we are not given work. They have announced a fine of Rs 50,000 on anybody who converses with us. How can we live in such a condition?" a woman asked.

Honnegowda said, "A meeting would be convened in this regard and the date would be announced soon. All of them should compulsorily attend the meeting."

Ramapura police took hotel and shopkeepers to the police station and issued them warnings to either stop the discrimination, or close the shops.