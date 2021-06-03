Work environment non-conducive: IAS officer Shilpa Nag resigns from civil services

IAS officer Shilpa Nag resigns from civil services

She has been working as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner since February 2021

Ranjith Kandya
  Jun 03 2021
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 17:30 ist
IAS officer Shilpa Nag on Thursday announced her resignation from civil services, citing a non-conducive work environment. 

In a press conference, here, she said, "There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and thus, I am resigning from the civil service."

She is a 2014 batch IAS officer. She has been working as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner since February 2021.

Mysuru
Karnataka

