Work environment non-conducive: IAS officer Shilpa Nag resigns from civil services

IAS officer Shilpa Nag on Thursday announced her resignation from civil services, citing a non-conducive work environment.
In a press conference, here, she said, "There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and thus, I am resigning from the civil service."
She is a 2014 batch IAS officer. She has been working as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner since February 2021.
