<h2>Uttar Pradesh SIR draft voter list out: More than 2.89 cr voters not included due to deaths, migrations</h2>.<p>The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday published the draft electoral for Uttar Pradesh marking the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-sir-draft-voter-list-out-more-than-289-cr-voters-not-included-due-to-deaths-migrations-3853077">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will Trump now kidnap Modi': Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stirs row</h2>.<p>Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stoked a row comparing India with Venezuela and asked if US President Donald Trump could "kidnap" PM Modi. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/will-trump-now-kidnap-modi-congress-leader-prithviraj-chavan-stirs-row-3853139">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Suresh Kalmadi: An ace pilot who soared high in business, politics and sports</h2>.<p>Suresh Kalmadi, an ace fighter pilot who took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars and later carved a niche for himself as a businessman, politician and sports administrator, passed away in Pune on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/suresh-kalmadi-an-ace-pilot-who-soared-high-in-business-politics-and-sports-3852852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deepam row | 'Law and order issue an imaginary ghost': Madras HC upholds single judge's ruling allowing lighting of lamp on 'Deepathoon'</h2>.<p>The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on DMK's dispensation for not implementing the verdict and terming the apprehension of law and order as “imaginary ghost”. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/deepam-row-law-and-order-issue-an-imaginary-ghost-madras-hc-upholds-single-judges-ruling-allowing-lighting-of-lamp-on-deepathoon-at-thiruparakundram-3852859">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From Greenland to Cuba: After Venezuela, which countries could be in Trump's sight?</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump launched an operation in Venezuela to capture counterpart Nicolas Maduro on, accusing him of narco-terrorism. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/from-greenland-to-cuba-after-venezuela-which-countries-could-be-in-trumps-sight-3852819">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: ChatGPT response saves 77-year-old man from losing more money to cybercriminals</h2>.<p>A response from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT helped a retiree in Bengaluru avoid losing more to cybercriminals, who had cheated him of Rs 67.10 lakh through a fake stock market investment scam. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-chatgpt-response-saves-77-year-old-man-from-losing-more-money-to-cybercriminals-3853142">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh police says Hadi killed due to political vengeance; chargesheet names 17</h2>.<p>Student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed due to "political vengeance" at the behest of the Awami League, Bangladesh police said on Tuesday as it pressed formal charges against 17 people in connection with the murder. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-police-says-hadi-killed-due-to-political-vengeance-chargesheet-names-17-3853182">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dogs matter: So many applications don't even come in cases of humans, says Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the number of interlocutory applications being filed before it in the stray dogs case and said that so many applications normally don't come even in cases of humans. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/stray-dogs-matter-so-many-applications-dont-even-come-in-cases-of-humans-says-supreme-court-3853003">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Instead of fixing his flaws, Virat Kohli chose to walk away from Test cricket: Sanjay Manjrekar</h2>.<p>Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who is known for his hard-hitting comments, has brought up Virat Kohli's retirement issue again saying the star cricketer instead of fixing his flaws preferred to play the simplest of the formats. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/instead-of-fixing-his-flaws-virat-kohli-chose-to-walk-away-from-tests-sanjay-manjrekar-3853166">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why India should lead against Trump's extraterritorial abductions</h2>.<p>The Donald Trump administration's brazen and illegal abduction of Maduro is the clearest evidence yet that it intends to pursue 19th-century-style imperialism with 21st-century weapons and technology. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-india-should-lead-against-trumps-extraterritorial-abductions-3852855">Read more</a></p>