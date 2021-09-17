Nanjundappa report on redressal of regional imbalances to be revised: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the report of High-Power Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalances headed by late D M Nanjundappa will be revised for the next five years.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at DAR ground here, he said, "The Nanjundappa report will be revised and it will be brought out in the new form with new indicators and goals on the basis of the report of Niti Ayog, Human Development Index and World Organisation."

Seeking some time from the people of the Kalyana Karnataka region for the government for inclusive development of the region, he opined that development should "revolve" around the people instead of citizens running after the development.

"We will bring about changes in our thinking, action plans and implementation. The government will evaluate work done in the region and will also bring about changes as per the present demands for the comprehensive development," the CM said.

Bommai assured of allocating Rs 3,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Development Board (KKRDB) instead of the present Rs 1,500 core, from the next budget on a condition that the board should spend the remaining Rs 2,000 crore by March-end.

Out of Rs 8,000 crore released so far, around Rs 6,000 crore have been spent, he stated.

The Article 371(J) Implementation Cell which has been functioning from Bengaluru will be shifted to Kalaburagi to enable recruitment of the vacant posts and oversee the developmental works. Besides appointing a permanent secretary to KKRDB, steps will be taken to recruit the staff to the board.

He will personally review once in three months the developmental works to be taken by the KKRDB and as per the Nanjundappa committee report, he promised.

Basavaraj Bommai equated former chief minister B S Yediyurappa with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the man behind the liberation of Hyderabad Karnataka. Yediyurappa has emerged as another iron man by rechristening the region as Kalyana Karnataka.

Speaking after garlanding Patel's statue, he said we will continue all programmes announced by Yediyurappa for the region. He repeatedly recalled his predecessor while delivering a speech after hoisting the national flag.

Check out latest videos from DH: