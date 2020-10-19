‘New India’ a land of opportunities for youth: PM Modi said in his UoM convocation speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the ‘new India’ is a land of opportunities and thus the youth have been successful, instituting numerous startups, exploring their strengths and taking up challenges, despite the Covid crisis.

Delivering the centenary convocation address of the University of Mysore (UoM) online, from New Delhi, he said the youth should spend some time for themselves to introspect and to explore their talents and strengths.

“The youth can chart their own path, by observing their environment, to achieve in their own capacities. An individual’s progress is not just one’s own progress, but of the nation. If each individual becomes Atmanirbhar, the nation becomes Atmanirbhar,” the prime minister said.

Elaborating on the National Education Policy 2020, he called upon the institutions to blend global technology and contemporary issues with local culture to find solutions for social issues.

Recalling the first convocation, held on the corresponding day, 102 years ago, on October 19, 1919, Modi said, the Chancellor and maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had expressed that he would have been happy, if not one, but at least 10 girls had received their degree certificates.

“Since then, there has been a lot of improvement in gender equality. Over the years, in the UoM, more girls, than boys, have been graduating. Even in the IITs, enrolment of girls was just 8% in 2016. Now, it has increased to 20%. In overall enrolment in education, the ratio has tilted positively towards girls,” he said.

Noting that ‘Shiksha’ and ‘Deeksha’ are the two significant phases in the life of students, Modi said the youth should take an oath to serve the society and nation.