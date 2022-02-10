Night traffic ban: Farmers on both sides of Karnataka-TN border begin stir

Opposing the night traffic ban on the Dimbam ghat section that passes through Satyamangalam tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu, Raitha Sangha members staged a protest, blocking the national highway near Punajanur checkpost in Chamarajanagar taluk on Thursday.

The Madras high court has ordered a ban on night traffic on the section, citing danger to wildlife.

Similar protests opposing night ban were held in Tamil Nadu also. A bandh was observed at Talawadi in Tamil Nadu, adjoining Chamarajanagar district.

Farmers, lorry drivers and lorry owners in the neighbouring state staged a mega protest at Bannari, urging the government to cancel the traffic ban during night time on Dimbam ghat.

The lorry owners association extended support to the Raitha Sangha at Punajanur checkpost.

The ban will affect the farmers of Chamarajanagar district badly. The decision should be withdrawn within 15 days or an intensified protest will be launched, it warned.

Raitha Sangha district president Honnuru Prakash said the decision to close Dimbam ghat is not right.

“Around 90% of the vegetables grown in Chamarajanagar is transported to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, on this route during night time. If night traffic is banned, vegetables will be destroyed and the farmers will suffer losses,” he said.

Night traffic ban will also create traffic congestion during morning hours, which will also affect transportation of goods, he said.

The police tried to convince the farmers to withdraw the protest. When they resisted, the police took the protesters into custody to clear the traffic on the highway. However, they were released later.

