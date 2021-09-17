No Centre guidelines on deporting Rohingyas: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Central government was yet to issue clear guidelines on deporting Rohingyas settling in different parts of the country.

“There are 190 Rohingyas in six camps of the state,” he told the Legislative Council. The Internal Security Division is also carrying out a special campaign to identify illegal migrants from Bangladesh and their residences are being verified, he said.

He was responding to a question by BJP MLC Munirajugowda P M. All police stations are directed to maintain accurate details of foreign nationals staying in their limits. The department is assessing whether they are students or employed professionals, and is monitoring them, Jnanendra said.

“The government will not allow any illegal activity by foreign nationals. Police has carried out a special campaign to identify foreigners who are overstaying beyond their Visa period,” the minister said.

In a written reply, he said that two cases were filed against those allegedly sheltering such immigrants. While one case was filed in Bengaluru, the other was registered in KGF. A Special Task Force is also formed at the district-level to keep a check on such incidents, he said.

On whether foreigners with serious cases against them were allowed to flee the country, Jnanendra replied in the negative, saying that no such instances were reported. “We can’t deport until the prosecution is complete,” he said.

‘27 lockup deaths’

Karnataka reported 27 lockup deaths in the state since 2018, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Council.

