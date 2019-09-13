No emergency-like situation in India: C T Ravi

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DH News Service, Shivamogga,
  • Sep 13 2019, 16:01pm ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 16:04pm ist
Minister for Tourism C T Ravi. (Photo by Janardhan B K)

Reacting to the resignation of IAS officers, Minister for Tourism C T Ravi, in Sagar on Friday, said "I don't ask the officers, who tender resignation in protest the against the policies of the Centre, to go to Pakistan. They don't need to fear that they would be sent to jail also. Our government will not create an emergency situation in the country. We welcome the difference of opinions."

The minister visited Jog Falls in Sagar taluk on Friday, and held a meeting with the officials of Jog Management Authority.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
IAS officers
C T Ravi
sagar
Comments (+)
 