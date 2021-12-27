No special pass for night curfew, violators to face violators to face FIR: Kamal Pant

Anyone stepping out between 10 pm and 5 am from December 28 and January 7 without a bona fide reason will be booked and prosecuted, city police chief Kamal Pant warned on Monday.

In line with the seven-hour night curfew announced by the state government, Pant issued prohibitory orders on Monday evening and vowed to curb non-essential travel during the said hours. Essential services will be exempted.

Restaurants, hotels, pubs and clubs shall operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity from December 30 to January 2, and all gatherings, including marriages, should have no more than 300 participants. “(The) movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited except for the exempted activities. Any violation of the aforesaid instructions shall be liable for prosecution under the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of the IPC and sections of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020,” the commissioner’s order stated.

There will be no separate passes for anybody during the night curfew, he clarified. “Anybody travelling in public transport should show their tickets, those who visit hospitals and medical stores should show the necessary documents,” he said. All establishments shall close their operations by 10 pm and will face strict action if they fail to comply. The police chief also warned of action against liquor sales in licensed outlets or anywhere else after 10 pm.

What’s exempted from night curfew?

* Patients requiring emergent treatment and their attendants.

* Industries/companies requiring operations at night.

* Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers.

* Essential staff of IT and ITeS companies.

* Medical, emergency and essential services, including pharmacies.

* All goods carriers, empty vehicles, home delivery of goods and e-commerce.

* Buses, trains, metro and air travel.

* Public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from the airport, bus stands and railway stations.

