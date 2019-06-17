Nude parade case: victim’s family threatened

The family of S Prathap, who was paraded nude at Kabbekatte village in Gundlupet taluk for allegedly entering the temple, has received threat from unknown people.

Two persons, who visited St Mary’s Hospital in the city, where Prathap is undergoing treatment, threatened Shivaiah, Prathap’s father. Shivaiah said, “Two people visited the hospital at 8 pm on Saturday and abused me in foul language and also threatened of dire consequences. I informed the police, who were nearby, but the duo managed to escape.”

Congress leader A R Krishnamurthy visited Prathap at the hospital and inquired his health on Saturday. Krishnamurthy said that Prathap was not suffering from any psychological disorder. The police have failed in handling the case, he said.

Krishnamurthy told DH, “Prathap said that he came to know about the UPSC examination only at 9 am on June 2 and left for Mysuru from his village on a two-wheeler. But he could not appear for the examination scheduled at Marimallappa School as it was late. Later, he left for Raghavapur in H D Kote taluk, where he fell unconscious. When he woke up, he was tied to a pole near the temple in Kabbekatte,” Krishnamurthy explained.

Lingayat and Kuruba community leaders of Gundlupet taluk demanded a CID or CBI probe into the incident, alleging that the incident had taken a political turn.