Panchamasalis to hold meet in Belagavi on February 2

Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamasali Community's executive committee meeting will be held on February 2 at Gandhi Bhavan in Belagavi at 11:00 am.
The next course of action following the delay in providing 2 A reservation benefits to the Panchamasali Lingayat community will be discussed in the meeting, Kudalasangama-based Panchamsali Mutt Seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami said.
Speaking to media persons, in Davangere on Monday, the seer said, the meeting is expected to take some key decisions on that day.
Padayatra for Reservation Welcome Committee Chairman and MLA Basana Gouda Patil Yatnal, Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha National President Vijaynananda Kashappanavar, the community leaders M B Patil, Vinay Kulkarni, H S Shivashankar and others are expected to attend the meeting.
