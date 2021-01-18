People getting careless about Covid-19 rules in Dakshina Kannada

Even though the administration has geared up to tackle the threat of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents are not adhering to the safety protocols. People are seen letting down the guard after the daily Covid-19 cases came down drastically in the district.

A large number of people are seen roaming without masks and violating other protocols like maintaining social distance during temple fairs, in malls and in markets. “People have no fear of the law and are not following the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments. Even the shop owners do not wear masks.The buses are full and majority of the passengers and conductors fail to wear masks,” said Hari, a commuter.

There is a spurt in Covid-19 cases in several parts of the world which prompted the authorities to urge the people not to throw the government instructions to the wind.

“Even in marriage halls, not many are seen adhering to the guidelines, thus forcing those who wear mask to remove it,” said another resident Prakash, who had recently attended a marriage in a hall in Mangaluru.

Urging people not to let their guard down at any cost even after the commencement of vaccination drive, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the DK district administration will commence an exclusive campaign from Monday to urge people to wear masks compulsorily. Street plays will be staged in public places where there is huge gathering to create awareness on the need to take precautionary measures against Covid-19. The mask rule enforcement will be made more stronger in urban and rural areas in the days to come.

In fact, the DC had recently directed the officials to suspend the trade licences of those shopkeepers who are caught without wearing mask for the second time during the raids.

The MCC officials had recently visited marriage halls in Mangaluru and had slapped fine on those found not wearing masks. The MCC has collected a fine of over Rs 1.20 lakh on a single day for failing to adhere to rules in markets and malls.

“People should voluntarily wear masks. Many wear mask when they board the bus. Later, they remove it. The bus conductors and drivers have been directed to enure that they wear mask compulsorily as they come in direct contact with people,” said bus owners.

“Covid-19 has not been controlled completely. People should not forget to wear mask, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently, said health officials.

The officials have booked 24329 cases for flouting the rules pertaining to wearing masks in the district and have collected a fine of Rs 25,65,845 so far.