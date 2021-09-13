PM Modi condoles death of Oscar Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes.

Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka. He was 80.

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

