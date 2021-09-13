PM Modi condoles death of Oscar Fernandes

PM Modi condoles death of Oscar Fernandes

Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 17:48 ist
Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes. 

Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka. He was 80.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said. 

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Congress
Oscar Fernandes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 